An Austin man was arrested by Killeen police on July 19 after Austin police said he hit a man with a rock and took his car keys and wallet in the capital city the day before.
Darrion Savoy Liggins, 24, of Austin, was arraigned on Saturday by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, who imposed a $40,000 bond on the state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Liggins was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
Killeen police were dispatched to a pawn shop in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street after a GPS tracking service indicated a stolen vehicle at the store, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers followed the vehicle and pulled it over when the driver took a turn without signaling, police said.
The driver, identified as Liggins, was detained, along with a passenger in the car, according to the affidavit.
Officers found paperwork in the vehicle that identified the owner.
Killeen police investigators obtained a report from the Austin Police Department that described a robbery that had happened at a hike and bike trail there on July 18.
The victim said that “a man unknown to him struck him with a rock, took his keys and his wallet, then ran away,” according to the affidavit.
When the victim “returned to the parking lot his Chrysler was missing,” police said.
Also arraigned, in unrelated cases, were:
Sheffield Jerome Jones, 18, on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. Jones was given a $40,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Felipe Rene Caban, 34, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Caban was given a $40,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Clifford Lee Hopkins, 43, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Hopkins was given a $40,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Charles Keshawn Tennon, 21, on a charge of possession of a firearm in prohibited place. Tennon was given a $60,000 bond and he was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Brian James Kennedy, 34, on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying items more than 10 but less than 20. Kennedy was given a $20,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Davion Marques Craine, 27, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Craine was given a $5,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.