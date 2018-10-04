A 39-year-old Killeen man was arrested for allegedly being caught with methamphetamine and attempting to escape police, according to an arrest affidavit.
Timothy Gene Ware was booked into Bell County Jail Wednesday evening and faces three charges, including possession of methamphetamine more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, evading arrest and driving with an invalid license. His total bond is set at $57,000.
On Monday, a Killeen police officer attempted to stop Ware’s vehicle for a traffic offense. Ware ran from the car, and dropped a clear, plastic baggie he tried to pick it up, according to the affidavit.
Ware was then apprehended and identified. The contents of the baggie tested positive for meth, the affidavit said, and more meth was reportedly found in his vehicle.
In total, the meth found on-scene weighed approximately 20 grams, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said Ware admitted to purchasing meth on a daily basis.
