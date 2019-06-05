A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted two Killeen men on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, in separate alleged incidents this year.
Darrius McClain Malveaux, 30, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with $150,000 in bonds. He also was indicted on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, according to court records.
Ortavius Victor Jones, 31, of Killeen, who was accused in the separate case, was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
Malveaux
Killeen police said in an affidavit that Malveaux attacked a woman with a gun.
Police arrived at the 600 block of Church Avenue in Killeen on May 19 after receiving calls about a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Witnesses claimed they heard yelling and saw a male, later identified as Malveaux, take a female to the ground.
Witnesses also reported that he pulled out a gun, hit the female multiple times with the gun and then proceeded to put the gun into the woman’s mouth, police said.
When officers arrived, they saw Malveaux standing over the woman with the gun still in his hand, police said. Officers instructed him to drop the weapon and he complied. He then tried to reach for an officer’s weapon but was unsuccessful, according to the affidavit.
Jones
Police said Jones used a gun to threaten a person during an argument on May 2 in the 5600 block of Graphite Drive, according to the arrest affidavit.
A man and a woman told officers that Jones had come to the home earlier that day and had gotten into an argument with the man. Police said that Jones pulled out a handgun during the argument and pointed it at the man, who feared for his life.
Officers took Jones into custody after executing a warrant for his arrest.
Also indicted, in unrelated charges, were:
Mauro Guzman-Nunez, 28, of Belton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jeffery Dean Carlisle, 49, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Arthur Harris, 58, of Nolanville, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Kasharah Castro, 26, of Nolanville, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Devonta D. Robinson, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Marquis Walter Pratt, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams (repeat offender).
Shanice Monique Sims, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Lewis Green III, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Joshua Vazquez-Vargas, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Shalla Lashae Love, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
