A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment against a Copperas Cove man after police said he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2016.
Richard Anthony Salinas, 36, was charged with accident involving injury, failure to stop and render aid. Salinas was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
Harker Heights police matched DNA evidence of the hit-and-run victim to the SUV of the suspect in order to make an arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.
Salinas was arrested on March 10 at his home by members of the Harker Heights Police Department, according to a news release.
Police said they matched hair of the suspect to hair found in Salinas’ GMC Acadia, according to the affidavit. When police asked him why there was damage to the front end of his SUV, Salinas said he hit a deer while driving on Farm-to-Market 2410.
At the scene of the accident in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway on Aug. 19, 2016, officers found seven pieces of broken plastic they believed came from the car that hit Parker Lepornin-Vasquez, the victim.
During the investigation, an officer found a dark colored GMC Acadia — driven by Salinas — that matched the description of the car involved in the hit-and-run, according to the police. The officer followed Salinas to his home in Nolanville, and questioned him.
Later during the investigation, police talked to a man who told officers Salinas asked him to say he was at his home around the time of the accident, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Marktone Rogers, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct.
Jaquietin Lennard Taylor, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Kahsha Hosier, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of assault on a public servant.
Alondra Aguero-Vazquez, 32, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Kyong Suk Ortiz, 51, on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Davion Marques Craine, 28, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Vanza Lee Midgette, 52, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Christopher Maurice Ellis, 48, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Alexander Miguel Fuentes, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
