A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Fort Hood man on two felony charges stemming from an alleged ambulance theft and police chase in 2016, according to court documents.
Taylor Patterson, 25, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle and theft of property $150,000 or more but less than $300,000, according to court records. He was 23 when he was arraigned on the charges after police said he stole an ambulance in Harker Heights and crashed it as Belton police were chasing him.
The incident began around 4 a.m. on May 24, 2016, when Heights police were called to the 2000 block of Memory Lane, where a man was seen passed out in a vehicle, said Heights police, previously.
“Due to the apparent intoxication of the individual, Harker Heights Fire/EMS personnel was requested to check his condition,” according to the department’s news release. “The individual was taken into custody for the offense of public intoxication, placed into double-locked handcuffs and seat-belted into the rear of a patrol vehicle to await transport.”
Police said Patterson escaped and unsuccessfully attempted to obtain a shotgun from the vehicle, discharging the firearm in the process.
After escaping from the police car, police said Patterson stole an ambulance, igniting a chase on U.S. Highway 190 toward Belton.
“He then crashed the ambulance on U.S. 190 without involving any other vehicles or individuals,” the news release said. “The subject was uninjured and taken into custody...”
Also indicted, in unrelated cases, were:
Hector Javier Vega, Jr., 24, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jose G. Malave, Jr., 25, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
Jay Jesse Carrillo, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Timothy Wayne Gunn, 42, of Cleburne, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Tedmund D. McKinney, Jr., 23, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Billie R. Anspach, 50, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Nevaeh James, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
David Michael Galindo, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Curtis Scott Sudler, 36, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Timothy Eugene Jefferson, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Leonard Alvin Green, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Angelice Javier Bowen, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Nasja Sheree Dixon, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle (repeat offender).
Anthony Glenn Powell, Jr., 31, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle (repeat offender).
Derrick Joseph Houston, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
William E. Smith, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Se’von Anthony Gambrell, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.