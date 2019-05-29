A Killeen man was indicted on Wednesday on two felony charges after police said he shot a firearm at a man he was trying to steal from, according to court records.
Travon Andre Jones, 23, was listed in the Bell County Jail with bonds totaling $200,000 on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and deadly conduct discharge firearm, a third-degree felony, according to jail records on Wednesday.
Jones’s indictments said that on April 14 Jones “did then and there knowingly discharge a firearm at or in the direction of an individual ... while in the course of committing theft of property.”
The alleged offense violates the terms of his deferred adjudication probation on which he was placed after a robbery when he was 17 years old. He and two other men were sentenced in 2014 in the 426th Judicial District Court for using Craigslist to lure a man into a robbery on Jan. 25, 2013, according to a Herald story on Feb. 12, 2014.
The victim, responding to a Craigslist ad, thought he was going to purchase a set of rims but instead was robbed at gunpoint by three men, including Jones.
He was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation and 120 days in the Bell County Jail.
Also indicted Wednesday, on unrelated charges, were:
Ya’Quitia Abrene Brown, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Donnie McRae, Jr., 26, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Bennie Frankline Thomas III, 48, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Rachel Lynn Raymond, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Heidi Louise Glatz, 51, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Cierra Tyneesha Page, 31, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Rachel Joy Blas, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Lakisha Lashawn Easley, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Jolynn Nicole Elcock, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Travis Lee, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of assault to a family or household member by strangulation.
Carl Bernard Batson, Jr., 18, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Dezmond A. Barlow, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Avery Daniel Godsil, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Jo-Ann Paredes, 50, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
