A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man on a third-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly individual-intentional bodily injury after police said he fractured the nose of a 69-year-old man in September, according to court records.
Jack E. Balseca-Garcia, 38, was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with a $50,000 bond on the charge.
Police were called on Sept. 28, 2018, to the 1100 block of Old Farm-to-Market 440 in response to a 911 caller who said a man’s nose was bleeding profusely after being punched, according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness saw Balseca-Garcia “outside the victim’s apartment door, yelling,” police said.
The victim told police that Balseca-Garcia “had come to (his) apartment, demanding money,” according to the arrest affidavit. When the victim refused, Balseca-Garcia “punched him in the face multiple times.”
Officers took photos of the victim’s injuries, later determined to be a fractured nose and broken dentures as a result of the assault, police said.
Also indicted Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Raymond Lee Walton III, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Cory Steven Tarrant, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Demetrius E. Price, 44, of Austin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Deangelo J. Barlow, 41, of Jonesboro, Georgia, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
James K. Stephens, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jeremy R. Pitchford, 32, of Austin, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Yuliana L. Davila, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of credit card abuse.
Tommy Dan Freeman, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Gerald Dean Vincent, 58, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
James Mitchell Jr., 17, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Pluslyn S. Nartatez, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.