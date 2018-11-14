A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man Killeen police say incited a juvenile to shoot at a man and his family in a convenience store parking lot in 2017.
Lawrence Charles Bryson Jr., 23, is charged with aggravated assault as a member of a street gang. Bryson is in the Bell County Jail on a $200,000 bond, and also is facing a felony charge of criminal solicitation of murder, according to jail records.
Bryson was arrested by Killeen police on Sept. 18, 2017, after a juvenile boy he was with fired gunshots at a man standing by his car outside of a convenience store, according to the affidavit for arrest.
Police officers spoke with the employee of a Texas Mart who said that while he was working, two people came in and tried to make a purchase with counterfeit money. The two people, one of whom was the juvenile boy, became belligerent when he refused to take the money, police said.
While Bryson and the juvenile yelled at the store employee, a man came to the aid of the employee. The two people in the store began to yell at the man, who later left the store and walked to his car, in which his girlfriend and her child were sitting, according to the arrest affidavit.
As the man got to his car, Bryson told the juvenile boy “pop a cap in the mother (expletive),” according to the affidavit. The juvenile boy then fired shots at the man, his girlfriend and her child, police said.
The arrest affidavit does not indicate the customer was hit by any of the bullets.
Bryson is on the grand jury list as from Killeen, however, on the Bell County jail log, he is listed as from Temple.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Trey Jordan Perry, 22, of Harker Heights, on a charge of debit card abuse.
Robert Lee Williams, 37, of Killeen on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Annmarie Riggs, 49, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram ore more but less than four grams.
Shirkayta Adandandus, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more more but less than 200 grams.
Elizabeth Svatava Suda, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
Sean Mondrey, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
Malik Montel Gause, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
Justin Edward Pugh, 28, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Anthony Salvatore Gugino, 33, of Killeen, charges of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (repeat offender).
Marcus Devon Keys, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Tristan Kyle Brooks-Collins, 20, of Temple, on a charge of prohibited weapon (repeat offender).
Shawn Patrick Quick, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, five items or more but less than 10.
Steven Andre Urdy, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Amy Bejarno, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Trenton Lenard Brown, 31, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft (repeat offender).
Jonique Tasha Crothers, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Marvin Louis Guy, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of capital murder.
