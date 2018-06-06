A Bell County grand jury indicted a man on Wednesday who police say shot another man in Killeen on May 8.
Willie Bernard Jackson, 43, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers responded on May 8 to the 3300 block of Cranford Avenue around 7 p.m. in response to a shots fired call, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez the next day.
“When officers arrived, they located an individual on the ground,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Officers observed an apparent gunshot wound to his left arm and the left side of his body.”
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Miramontez said.
Officers interviewed witnesses on scene who identified the shooter as Jackson. “They reported that after shooting the man, Jackson left the scene in his truck,” according to the affidavit.
Police said they persuaded Jackson to return to the scene where he was detained and read his rights. Jackson told police he shot the man after the man punched him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jackson was not listed in the Bell County Jail, according to jail records.
Also indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Joshua Deanthony Bailey, 28, of Harker Heights, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more and possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Clinton Anthony Fabian, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Stacy Jobarz Sanders, 29, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more.
Demetrius Deon Huff, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Charles Dewayne McKinney, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Semone Kanitha Collier, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Rashari Nae Fonne Brent, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Jeremy Demend Lawrence, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.