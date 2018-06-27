A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man on a charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury after police say he slapped and bit a baby, according to court records and an arrest affidavit.
Police arrested Juan Martin Martinez-Hernandez, 25, of Killeen, on May 16 after receiving a report from a hospital nurse about a child with suspicious injuries a few days before, according to the affidavit.
The nurse said the baby, who is less than 1 year old, “had a spiral fracture to her arm and other fractures in various stages of healing, as well as bite marks and bruising to her face and torso,” the affidavit states. The child had been left in Martinez-Hernandez’s care for two hours when the injuries occurred, the child’s mother said.
After the mother returned to the residence, the child “cried as if she was in pain and her arm appeared to be injured,” according to the affidavit. A witness said “she has observed Martinez-Hernandez slap the baby and…bite the baby on the face.”
Martinez-Hernandez was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with $516,000 in bonds.
Also indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Curtis A. Fenderson, 34, of Killeen, on charges of taking a weapon from a police officer and assault on a public servant.
Timothy Daniel Stahl Jr., 22, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury.
Demonte Johnson, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Jesus Pineda, 20, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Douglas Wayne McGinnis, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Parrish James Hill, 25, of Harker Heights, on a charge of injury to a child.
Jamale Pak Lamay, 33, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Kentravous Demarcus Hunter, 23, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Robert Charles Towne, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Joshua Lee Brown, 25, of Harker Heights, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Lester Paul Nichols, 51, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Paul Mitchell Mallin, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Rosey Applin Stevenson, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Hassan Abdullah, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Albino Garcia, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
James Leon West Jr., 42, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.