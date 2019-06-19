A Bell County grand jury indicted three Killeen men on Wednesday after police said they were involved in a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy injured on April 18.
Preston Devon Harrington, 18, was indicted on a deadly conduct charge, a third-degree felony; Dante Maurice Hervey, 22, and Daran Cedric Hill, 41, each were indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
All three men are listed in Bell County custody: Harrington is listed with $253,000 in bonds, and Hervey and Hill each with bonds totaling $505,000, according to jail records on Wednesday.
Killeen police responded at around 11:45 p.m. to the 3200 block of Longview Drive to a report of a shooting, which could have been related to an earlier incident at the same home, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers had been dispatched earlier in the evening due to an altercation between two females, in which a vehicle’s back windshield had been shattered as it drove away, according to the affidavit.
Hervey, Harrington and Hill allegedly met up at a convenience store where a witness reported overhearing them state they were planning to return to the Longview location and “shoot up the house,” police said.
Police said the three men returned to the residence and fired a shotgun and revolvers at the home, where inside several adults and children were watching TV.
The boy who was injured was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Justin Wade Sims, 40, of Nolanville, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Timothy Vincent Johnson, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (repeat offender).
William C. Gallion, Jr., 31, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Brandon Keith W. Ziegler, 35, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a public servant (repeat offender).
Frank C. Lagrange, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Selena Marie Morgan, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jason Blakeley, 34, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Patrick Vershaun Grant, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams (repeat offender).
Ayesha La’France Smith, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Betros Arnold, 57, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of evading arrest with a vehicle (repeat offender).
Richard Delano Lackey, Jr., 25, of Fort Hood, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Monica Lynn Rose, 32, of Fort Hood, on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Angelo Vincent Gugino, 29, of Killeen, on charges of robbery and impersonating a public servant.
Michael Antajuan Partlow, 37, of Killeen, on charges of deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm (repeat offender).
Danial Dene Graham, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ernesto J. Dragustinovis, 20, of Killeen, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Samuel James Carter, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Cheyanne C. Menendez, 21, of Harker Heights, on a charge of abandon or endanger a child.
Leonardo Casias, 66, of Nolanville, on a charge of indecency with a child by contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.