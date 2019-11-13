Mattie Joyce McGinnis

A Killeen woman was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday after police said she wrecked her car while high on “spice” — a synthetic version of marijuana — with a 3-year-old child unrestrained in the vehicle.

Mattie Joyce McGinnis, 51, was indicted on charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony, and abandon or endangerment of a child, a second-degree felony.

