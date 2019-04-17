A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted five people accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, according to court records. Two of the five cases are related to the same incident.
Jeremy Aaron L. Johnson
Johnson, 17, of Killeen, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with a $100,000 bond. Police arrested Johnson on Feb. 27 after they said he shot at a woman, according to the arrest affidavit.
Killeen police responded to reports of a disturbance in the 3300 block of Catalina Drive, where Johnson was seen in the backyard of a residence attempting to climb a fence and was apprehended, police said.
Police said they found a handgun lying on the ground next to Johnson’s foot, and that bullet holes along with casings were found.
Kylor Ryan Kirk
Kirk, 19, of Killeen, was listed on Wednesday in the Bell County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Police on Feb. 26 were called to the 500 block of Draco Drive in reference to a possible shooting, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said they found Kirk hiding behind an air conditioning unit after having called 911 falsely reporting that he had been shot.
“He actually had stabbed himself in the leg,” police said. He was treated for the wound and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Dallas County.
Officers spoke with a victim who said that Kirk had threatened to kill himself before blocking the door to the bedroom and stabbing himself in the leg. The woman tried to leave the room but he grabbed her and pointed a pistol at her and threatened to kill them both, according to the affidavit.
Police determined that it was an air pistol but that it looked like a real gun.
Lyndell Dante Kirkland and Leonard Anthony Kirkland
Leonard Anthony Kirkland, 25, and Lyndell Dante Kirkland, 24, each were listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with bonds of $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.
A victim told police that on Dec. 27, 2018, he was stabbed by two brothers he knew as “Tay” and “Leo,” according to the arrest affidavit. The victim had to be transported to the hospital, where he was treated for a collapsed lung resulting from a stab wound and multiple lacerations, police said.
The victim told police that he was in a verbal argument with the brothers when “Leo” pointed a knife at his throat. The victim pushed the knife away and he and “Leo” began to fight. He told police that “Leo” stabbed him while “Tay” was holding him down and hitting him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Tamarcus Jaques Scott
Scott, 19, of Columbus, Ohio, was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. On Nov. 16, 2018, Killeen police responded to a report of a fight with weapons, according to the arrest affidavit. A witness told police that she had seen people fighting before leaving.
“A third male arrived at the residence, upset, displaying a black handgun,” according to the affidavit. The man later was identified as Scott.
The witness told police that Scott pointed the handgun into a residence with people inside, including a grandmother.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
L’Kenneth Denyus Gamble, 22, of Fort Hood, on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on a licensed alcohol premises.
Zakiya Miller, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Robert Oran Denton, 54, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Wendy L. Muckelvaney, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Nathan Robert Podbros, 29, of Temple, on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Anthony Michael Rivera, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary.
