A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man on three felony charges after a police chase and officer-involved shooting in August, according to court records.
Mario Alberto Martin, 30, is in the Bell County Jail on $662,000 in bonds on eight total charges, including three felonies, according to jail records. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Martin on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony; and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Video from a Killeen Police Department patrol car, referenced in a court document, show an officer shooting at a vehicle it had been chasing on Aug. 30 after the driver tried to ram the patrol car at the intersection of Elms Road and Fort Hood Street.
A Killeen police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding when the vehicle “accelerated away from the marked police unit,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed through a stop sign.”
The officer chose to stop the pursuit and to report the car to dispatch, which ran the Oklahoma license plate and found an address in Killeen for the suspect vehicle. Two other Killeen officers went to the address attempting to locate the vehicle.
In the video from inside the patrol car, when the officers arrived at the Killeen address, “the suspect can be seen closing the vehicle door and accelerating from the officers’ police unit,” police said. Officers activated their lights and sirens and a chase ensued.
Police said they “observed the vehicle ignoring traffic signs and lights, spinning out and off the roadway, (and) weaving in and out of other traffic ... during the pursuit.”
The vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Elms Road and South Fort Hood Street, when it collided with a vehicle traveling through the intersection with a green light, according to the affidavit.
“The suspect’s vehicle is seen spinning around as a result of the impact and comes to rest facing the police vehicle,” police said. “The suspect’s vehicle then accelerates toward the police vehicle, striking the (police vehicle) head on.”
One officer discharged his weapon at the suspect, causing the suspect to attempt to reverse his vehicle. The officer fired again “in an attempt to stop the suspect,” according to the affidavit.
Police said the suspect was detained and identified as Martin before he was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple to be treated for gunshot wounds.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Michael Anthony Flores, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Stacey Marie Hebert, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Kimberly Ann Ziegler, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Oliver Darnell York, Jr., 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jennifer Dawn Wieland, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
Loc Tan Le, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Takeshia Antwanette Atoigue, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal.
Dyonte Jamar Shell, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual offender).
Bennie G. George, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use of possession of identifying information less than five items.
Levan Benjamin Curry, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds.
Mecca Malik Ishmiel Golden, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds.
Lisa Marie Perkins, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Ramon Michael Wilson, Sr., 40, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Darrel Cooper Manley, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gregory Earl Queen, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of indecency with a child.
Byron Phinney, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of indecency with a child.
Craig Lamont Jones, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Amon Christian Temple, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault.
Jordan Ashley Melton, 30, of Gatesville, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third time or more.
