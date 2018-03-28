Open Carry Texas founder and former Texas House candidate CJ Grisham, a former Fort Hood soldier, was charged with assault of a peace officer, according to Bexar County records.
This charge is a second degree felony. Additionally, Grisham was charged with interfering with the duties of a public servant and obstruction of a passageway, both of which are Class B misdemeanors, as well as resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.
The Temple resident had a total $13,000 bond. Self Defense Fund Executive Director Larry Keilberg told the Telegram Tuesday evening the group had posted Grisham’s bond. Self Defense Fund is a gun rights legal defense group.
Grisham, who came under fire for anti-cop Facebook posts during his run for District 55, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Olmos Park, an enclave city in San Antonio.
The arrest occurred after Grisham and Open Carry Texas members were holding a demonstration in Olmos Park. The group’s described the event on Twitter as the “Olmos Park Forced Education and Compliance Rally.”
A screen recording of a Facebook Live stream by Grisham showed officers rushing toward Grisham.
Open Carry Texas tweeted that Grisham was bleeding from his head. Keilberg said Grisham was taken to a San Antonio hospital to treat his head injury.
Grisham was in Killeen on Saturday leading a group of counter-protesters to the March for Our Lives rally, which drew more than 200 people calling for stricter gun laws.
This is the personal opinion of this writer.
@LackLivesMatter, @THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME:, and @CentexDave: I agree with you all.
The pendulum has swung to the left in such a way that, in my opinion, our Constitution is just a piece of paper that is not even news anymore.
The Texas law, as I understand it, any person that has a permit to carry is lawfully allowed to carry a concealed weapon, and a 'long gun' is permitted to be carried by anyone in an open carry type environment as this long gun is not brandished in a threatening manner. So the way I see it, the officer who told this individual to 'drop the sign' was in violation of the 1st amendment, the same officer who had the individual lay down on the ground and handcuffed him was wrong in tat if the individual was not threatening him, he could have said, while allowing him to maintain an upright position, 'that he was not being arrested, that the hand cuffs were for the officers peace of mind, that the hand cuffs would be removed'.
Question: “Why is there not laws for people stopping traffic on a busy street, or better yet, a busy highway', but they seem to continue to do it.
As I say, in my opinion, we are being taken over by a bunch of kids that they can do what ever they want, when they want. As was said, where did the money come from to travel to Washington, DC, to stay for a number of days, to buy their food, just to protest about 'Gun Advocacy'????
Why isn't there an equal amount of advocacy with the ' March for Our Lives rally'????
Copy: 'Additionally, Grisham was charged with interfering with the duties of a public servant and obstruction of a passageway, both of which are Class B misdemeanors, as well as resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.' End of copy.
Why aren't these charges given to people who 'block roadways, interfere with the flow of pedestrian traffic, etc.???? No, that is just overlooked.
No like I say, the pendulum has reached a point of maximum travel 'and is stuck there'. It seems anymore the law enforcement agency's seem to thrive on this type of engagement. They seem to be saying, 'What's good for the Goose is not always good for the Gander'.
I'm for our Constitution and what it stands for, but this apparently is not it.
Where has this country gone wrong????
This has been the personal opinion of this writer and nothing shall be used, in context or without or changed in any way without first notifying, and receiving explicit approval from this writer.
One of the 4.58 % who voted.
This is great. Cj AND OCT rock! Truely, a public service is being done everytime these guys check on our police to make sure they are really operating under the law. clearly, there was a epidemic problem with los olmos police flagrantly violating texas state law and federal law. they knowingly enforced a null and void city ordinace and acted outside of legality. The lawsuit phase will be interesting because of the fact that the day before the arrest, CJ and the chief talked by phone about his departments actions of drawing thier handguns on people lawfully carrying without a percieved threat (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_X21tsxib0&app=desktop). coincidentally, the chief happens to personally show up at the lawful demonstration the next day and willfully under color of law, unlawfully orders them to the ground and tazes CJ and arrests them. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eM2EtkPdVuI. This could result in possible criminal investigations or criminal charges filed if the chief willfully conspired and acted outside the law. now we have a state representative interested in getting involved. either way keep up the good fight. its all downhill for los olmos at this junction.
Some people don't know when to leave well enough alone. As Jim Croce once said, Yeah you don't tug on Superman's cape
You don't spit into the wind
You don't pull the mask off the old Lone Ranger
And you don't mess around with Slim!
Amen.
