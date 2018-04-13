A gun was discovered by police earlier this week near Liberty Hill Middle School.
The gun was found away from the school, 4500 Kit Carson Trail, in a junction box for wire cables on the public easement of a nearby street by a construction crew, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. Miramontez did not specify what day this past week the gun was found.
She did not say whether the gun was loaded or who placed it in the box.
No gun was ever brought inside Liberty Hill, according to Killeen Independent School District chief communication officer Terry Abbott.
(1) comment
The gun was a crime in waiting, despite what the Chef de Gendarmarie might have the unsuspecting, trusting citizenry know.
