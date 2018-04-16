A Killeen man was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on February 28 on charges of possession of marijuana in an amount of 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces after a traffic stop last year that uncovered more than 5 ounces of marijuana as well as two firearms, police said.
Dominik Upshaw, 26, was jailed on a $50,000 bond, according to the arrest affidavit. Upshaw was pulled over on Nov. 5, 2017, for failure to stop at an intersection, police said. The officer smelled marijuana and Upshaw stated he had a pistol and “a roach or two,” the affidavit said. The officer observed a loaded Glock pistol on the driver’s side floorboard, along with an empty pistol magazine in the console.
The officer observed a large plastic bag of marijuana behind the passenger’s side. In the trunk an officer observed a .300 caliber assault rifle loaded with a full magazine, police said.
Upshaw was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
Also arraigned by Brown on April 13 in unrelated cases were:
Dominique Dexpose Mathis on charges of possession of controlled substance 4 grams ore more but less than 200 grams, and evading arrest and detention. His bonds were set at $50,000 and $40,000 for the charges.
Ashley Marie Schwettmann on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Her bond was set at $30,000.
Maconico Jermaine Faulks on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. His bond was set at $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.