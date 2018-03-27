An argument in south-central Killeen Monday evening turned physical and led to gunshots and injuries, according to the Killeen Police Department.
"At 5:25, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive in reference to a shooting victim," KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
During investigation, officers were told that a group of men and women were in an argument that turned physical and led to a gunshot being fired.
According to Miramontez, one person has been detained and was taken to Killeen City Jail. Police did not release the person's name.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.
