At least seven police vehicles were seen pulling other vehicles over or patrolling on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 in Killeen on Wednesday morning.
Three Killeen Police Department motorcycles, two state troopers and other police vehicles were seen around 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway between the Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road intersections.
Some vehicles were also seen pulled over.
