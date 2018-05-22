A Harker Heights man was arraigned Monday on a cocaine possession charge after police said they found approximately 10 grams of the substance in his car.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown arraigned Gerardo Tapia-Pineda, 21, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Tapia-Pineda was given a $40,000 bond on the charge and was in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
A Killeen police officer stopped a man on Sunday while investigating a shots fired call from a vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit. The officer said he found cocaine in Tapia-Pineda’s car during the stop.
Police said Tapia-Pineda later gave a recorded statement in which he admitted the cocaine was his.
Also arraigned by Brown on Monday, in an unrelated case, is:
James Edward Snellbaker, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Brown imposed a $20,000 bond on the charge and he was in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.