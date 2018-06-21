Matthew Stoddard, the Harker Heights man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in July 2016, pled guilty to murder Thursday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Stoddard entered his plea in Judge John Gauntt's 27th Judicial District Court.
Stoddard, 23, was convicted of murdering Angelica Santiago, 18, in her Harker Heights apartment in the 1300 block of Hopi Trail on July 10, 2016.
Stoddard turned himself in to Heights police on March 16, 2017, after he learned he was wanted in connection with the death of Santiago, who was his girlfriend at the time of her death, officials said.
Stoddard told police Santiago had shot herself while he was in the bathroom, Harker Heights police said in a news release in March last year.
Further investigation by the Bell County District Attorney’s office led officials to believe a murder occurred. An autopsy report showed Santiago suffered two gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide.
Stoddard is the son of a Copperas Cove Police Department officer but that had no effect on the investigation, Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Stephen Miller said in January.
Stoddard was bonded out of jail more than a year ago, until being arrested on unrelated charges in January of this year.
Gauntt lowered Stoddard’s bond from $1 million to $150,000 and he was released from custody on April 12, 2017, said Chuck Cox, Bell County Sheriff’s deputy.
Stoddard was arrested again after being accused of sexual assault of a child and has been in the Coryell County Jail since Jan. 9 on an $185,000 bond for both charges.
The Texas Rangers investigated the sexual assault of a child case after Copperas Cove police officers responded on Sept. 21, 2017, to a domestic dispute between Stoddard and his girlfriend, who was a juvenile, according to an arrest warrant from Coryell County.
Stoddard was arrested by the Texas Rangers. Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd requested that Texas Rangers assistance in the investigation because of “the nature of the investigation and close relationship of Stoddard to a CCPD employee.”
