A 54-year-old Harker Heights man was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on a charge of spitting in a Killeen police officer’s face following the suspect’s arrest Sept. 7.
Around 2:47 p.m., Killeen officers responded to the Spec’s liquor store in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway on a disturbance call.
Upon arrival, witnesses said Ronnie Lee Deel had harassed customers at the store before walking away on foot toward the Academy Sports and Outdoors in the same shopping center.
Police said they located Deel, who identified as “James Ward” and gave officers four different birthdates when asked. After a database search returned no information, police said, Deel was placed in custody and escorted to a patrol car.
As officers placed him in the vehicle, Deel began cursing and threatening the officers and spit on the face of an officer in the vehicle as they were driving out of the parking, police said.
After positively identifying Deel, police said he was listed in a database as “highly contagious” because he has HIV/AIDS.
Harassment of a public servant is a third-degree felony under the Texas Penal Code.
Deel was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and assigned $100,000 bond. He is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
Area law enforcement cases led to the following indictments Wednesday:
Dillyn Phillip Craig Blank, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Antonio Lee Montjoy, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more, less than 200 grams.
Melvin Lee Pikes, Jr., 29, of Belton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Christopher Alton Sutherland, 58, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams of more, less than 200 grams.
Crystal Nicole Moody, 23, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more, less than 200 grams.
Chad Carrion, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Nicheka Denoris Betha, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
