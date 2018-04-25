A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jalin Jackson, 19, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of child pornography, according to court records.
Jackson was investigated by Harker Heights police detectives after they received a report in April 2017 from a 15-year-old girl that men raped her at Jackson’s apartment over a six-day period, police said in an arrest affidavit.
The victim said there was a microphone and laptop in the room and investigators later found video from one of the assaults on Jackson’s cellphone.
Also indicted by the Bell County grand jury on Wednesday were:
Kioneshia Washington, 21, of Harker Heights, on a charge of harassment of public servant.
Comechica Lasha Jones, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Carlo E. Rivera Alvarado, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Dominique Dexpose Mathis, 30, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more.
Michael Krzywonski, 27, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Stanley Cotton, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Julia Lynn Mendoza, 29, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Marty Lawerence Cruz, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Charles Randen Creson, 38, of Killeen, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of identifying information less than five items.
Tammy Jewell Cohen, 57, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of identifying information less than five items.
Jonathan Rodriguez, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more.
Sharnique Norris, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of public servant.
Aaron Marcel Christie Jr., 19, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized used of vehicle.
Kenneth Robert Osman Jr., 28, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized used of vehicle.
Jerome Phillip Ramirez, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized used of vehicle.
Tarl La-Dante Franklin, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Michael Lance Wood, 50, of Salado, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
