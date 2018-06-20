A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Harker Heights man on a sexual assault charge after a woman said he raped her in April.
Christopher Lee Baker, 36, was arrested by Harker Heights police officers on April 28. Officers were dispatched to the residence in the 2500 block of Quartz Trail in reference to a possible sexual assault, according to the arrest affidavit.
Baker was detained when he opened the door for officers, who then made contact with the alleged victim, police said.
The officer observed the victim’s “demeanor appeared upset, crying and scared,” the affidavit states.
The victim told officers she and her husband, who was deployed at the time, were friends with the Baker family. She reported to the officer that they all had dinner and their children played before being put to bed. The adults “opened some wine and all began to drink and converse,” according to the affidavit.
The victim later fell asleep on the living room floor and was awakened to find Baker on top of her, police said.
She told officers after he raped her she was able to break free, run to the bathroom and lock the door. She called her husband who said to call the police.
Baker’s wife told police he had been in the couple’s bedroom the whole time, “but that she did not think (the victim) would lie,” according to the affidavit.
Baker invoked his right to speak to an attorney, police said.
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on April 28 and imposed a $75,000 bond on the charge. Baker is not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday.
Also indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Elvin Devon Levels, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of arson.
Tamara Desiree Parks, 28, of Elgin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Ashley Marie Schwettmann, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Antonio Antwone Hodges, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Joy Leshon Walton, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Josef Andrew Heckman, 27, on a charge of assault on a public servant.
Christopher Samuel Davis, 22, of Fort Hood, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Luz Vega, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than 5 items.
Robert Zarate Tamares, 29, of Killeen, on two charges of assault against a family member with a previous conviction.
Seth Gilbert Williams, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Juquan Davon Wilson, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Deaun Levon Baker, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Marcus Devon Portier, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Gerardo Tapia-Pineda, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Shawn Ferari, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
