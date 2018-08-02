A man was robbed at gunpoint in Harker Heights around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night after arranging to meet a stranger for a transaction made online, police said on Thursday.
“The victim (told officers) he had posted on his Instagram story about a week ago that he was looking to buy a PlayStation and was contacted by an Instagram user claiming to have a PlayStation available for sale,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights public information officer.
They had arranged to meet in the parking lot of a movie theater in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway, he said. While inside the theater, the victim received a message stating the Instagram user was outside in a silver Buick car.
“The victim got into the car, which was parked near the south end of (the) parking lot,” Miller said.
The victim gave the man cash for the gaming system when “an unknown black male sitting in the back seat, behind the driver, reached into a black backpack and pulled out a gun for the victim to see,” he said. “The victim said the male did not point the gun at him but told him, ‘This is a stickup,’ and told the victim to get out of the car. The victim said he got out of the car so no one would get hurt.”
The victim described the gun as a "black 9 mm,” Miller said.
The suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the parking lot of the movie theater, heading southwest, police said.
The victim told police there was a Hispanic male in the driver's seat, a black male in the front passenger seat and a black male in the back seat behind the driver. The victim said he was unable to get a good description of what the males looked like due to the robbery happening so quickly other than the two black males were "chunky" and one of the black males had short curly hair.
The victim said he was not injured and was only shaken up from the robbery.
Transactions arranged online are increasingly common, which is why "safe zones" are established at the police headquarters in Harker Heights and Killeen.
"We have plans underway for a bid to paint in a safe zone for the front of the police department," Miller said. "This will be for the custody exchange for parents and guardians of children as well as property transactions."
