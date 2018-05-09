The trial of a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Harker Heights almost two years ago will no longer go on trial May 14, a court official confirmed in an email on Wednesday.
Pre-trial hearings for Matthew Scott Stoddard, 23, are scheduled for May 24, said Jessica Bridge, court coordinator and administrator for Bell County’s 27th Judicial District, which is headed by Judge John Gauntt.
Bridge said a new trial date has not been set, but she did not elaborate on why the previous trial starting date of May 14 was called off.
Stoddard is accused of murdering Angelica Santiago, 18, in her Harker Heights apartment in the 1300 block of Hopi Trail on July 10, 2016.
The case will be tried for the state by Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple. Stoddard’s defense attorney is Steve Lee of Belton.
Stoddard was bonded out of jail more than a year ago, until being arrested on unrelated charges in January of this year.
Gauntt lowered Stoddard’s bond from $1 million to $150,000 and he was released from custody on April 12, 2017, said Chuck Cox, Bell County Sheriff’s deputy.
Stoddard was arrested again after being accused of sexual assault of a child and has been in the Coryell County Jail since Jan. 9 on an $185,000 bond for both charges.
