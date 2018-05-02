The trial of a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Harker Heights almost two years ago is scheduled to begin Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court headed by Judge John Gauntt, according to the district clerk’s office.
Matthew Scott Stoddard, 23, is accused of murdering Angelica Santiago, 18, in her Harker Heights apartment in the 1300 block of Hopi Trail on July 10, 2016.
The case will be tried for the state by Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple. Stoddard’s defense attorney is Steve Lee of Belton.
The Bell County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday said they ethically could not comment on any details concerning a pending trial, but confirmed that Stoddard will be heading to trial on May 14.
“Stoddard is indicted for murder, which carries a penalty range of from 5 to 99 years or life in prison,” said Henry Garza, Bell County District Attorney. “We anticipate that the trial will take the majority of the week.”
A mother remembers
Angelica’s mother said she cannot say too much before the trial, but offered a few thoughts in writing.
“There are so many things that I can say about my Angelica,” wrote Carmen Santiago. “She was my social butterfly, she was smart, beautiful, giving and feisty. She deserved to be here to see her son grow up. Her life was so short but very memorable. She had so much more life to live. I miss her terribly.”
The case unfolds
Stoddard turned himself in to Heights police on March 16, 2017, after he learned he was wanted in connection with the death of Santiago, who was his girlfriend at the time of her death, officials said.
He initially told police that Santiago had shot herself while he was in the bathroom, Harker Heights police said in a news release in March last year. Further investigation by the Bell County district attorney’s office led officials to believe a murder occurred. An autopsy report showed Santiago suffered two gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide.
Stoddard is the son of a Copperas Cove Police Department officer but that had no effect on the investigation, Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Stephen Miller said in January.
Stoddard was bonded out of jail more than a year ago, until being arrested on unrelated charges in January of this year.
Gauntt lowered Stoddard's bond from $1 million to $150,000 and he was released from custody on April 12, 2017, said Chuck Cox, Bell County Sheriff's deputy.
Stoddard was arrested again after being accused of sexual assault of a child and has been in the Coryell County Jail since Jan. 9 on an $185,000 bond for both charges.
The Texas Rangers investigated the sexual assault of a child case after Copperas Cove police officers responded on Sept. 21, 2017, to a domestic dispute between Stoddard and his girlfriend, who was a juvenile, according to an arrest warrant from Coryell County.
Stoddard was arrested by the Texas Rangers. Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd requested that Texas Rangers assistance in the investigation because of “the nature of the investigation and close relationship of Stoddard to a CCPD employee.”
