Employees at Papa John’s Pizza in Harker Heights were robbed by two men at gunpoint Tuesday night, officials said. No one was injured.
Just after 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Papa John’s on E. Knights Way in reference to a robbery.
“Upon officers’ arrival, employees stated the robbery had just occurred and two dark- skinned males wearing black hoodies and displaying a handgun and possibly a Taser demanded cash and then left the store,” said Sgt. Stephen Miller of the Harker Heights Police Department. Employees believe they left on foot in an unknown direction with money and pizzas.
“Both the safe and doors were unlocked, which is against Papa John’s store policy,” Miller said.
The manager and a delivery driver were told to lie on the floor while the robbers scooped up money and put it in a plastic bag, he said.
“There is surveillance video but that business stated they would contact the police department when it’s available,” Miller said.
(1) comment
It made sense to the TWO geniuses to effect an armed robbery on a pizza joint. They probably scurried away with less than two hundred bucks for which they'll get 20 years in a Texas Gulag operated by the infamous TDCJ. Hmm, works out to about $5.00 per year. Yeah, like must dumb ideas, they sound good at the time of conception. U[pon reflection five minutes later, bad idea!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.