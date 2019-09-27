HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Police Department is seeking information about a man suspected in a theft from Target.
In a Facebook post, the police department said the man pictured may have been involved in a Sept. 19 theft at the store at 201 W. Central Texas Expressway. Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked the contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
