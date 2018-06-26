Harker Heights police arrested a man Tuesday on a charge of aggravated robbery after they say he robbed a convenience store of cash and beer in the 700 block of East Knights Way, an official said on Tuesday.
Reymundo Barron Jr., 39, of Killeen, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and given a $100,000 bond.
Police were dispatched to the store on Monday at 10:23 p.m. in reference to a robbery, said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer.
Miller said a man had placed a six pack of beer on the counter at the register and then pulled a pistol from his front pocket and told the clerk to give him all money in the register.
“He then departed the area with the cash and the beer,” Miller said.
On Tuesday around 12:45 a.m. officers located the suspect in the 300 block of Cattail Circle, after receiving several calls from residents about a suspicious person in the area, Miller said.
Miller said Barron had active warrants and was arrested.
“Inside Barron’s pockets were a silver in color pistol, several rolls of cash, paperwork, and some other drug contraband,” Miller said. “A plastic grocery bag and two beer cans were also located in the vicinity.”
The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation are continuing with the investigation. Anyone having information about this incident is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
