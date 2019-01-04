“Do you recognize the subject in these photos?”
That’s the question Harker Heights Police Department put on its Facebook site Thursday along with a couple of grainy images of a person police are looking for.
“The Criminal Investigation Division is seeking information to help identify this person of interest regarding a recent forgery and burglary of a motor vehicle. If you have any information that could help investigators, please call 254-953-5400,” according to the Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.