Detectives in Harker Heights are asking the public’s help with identifying a woman accused of stealing a debit or credit card and using it at Taco Bell.
“The individual is a suspect involved in a Theft and Debit/Credit Card Abuse incident that occurred at Taco Bell in Harker Heights on October 29, 2019,” the Harker Heights Police Department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.