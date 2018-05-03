It is unknown if four vehicle burglaries in Harker Heights on Tuesday are related, but police are reminding people to lock their cars and not to keep valuable items in a vehicle.
Two of the burglaries were on the same street—Shawnee Trail.
“Vehicle burglaries are sporadic, but a crime police encounter every week,” said Sgt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department spokesman. “Generally if there is one vehicle burglary, there will be some others nearby.”
The first burglary of the night was of two unlocked vehicles at one residence in the 100 block of Shawnee Trail. Thieves got away with items valued at $1370.00, Miller said.
A second attempted burglary also took place in the 100 block of Shawnee Trail but later in the evening on Tuesday.
“A vehicle was rummaged through, but mainly change in the amount of approximately $1 was reported missing by the complainant,” Miller said.
A laptop computer valued at $1,000 was stolen out of a car in the 100 block of Missouri Drive Tuesday. “There were no signs of forced entry although complainant states he believed the vehicle was locked,” Miller said.
It is unknown if the vehicle in the 2100 block of Wickiup Trail was locked although police found no signs of forced entry. Thieves walked away with a $125 GPS, Miller said.
He added that detectives are investigating the burglaries.
“People should be reminded foremost to secure their vehicles; and secondly, only to keep necessary items in their vehicle when they are not inside,” Miller said.
