A Harker Heights resident is missing some valuable coins.
On Thursday evening, the victim came to the Heights police department to report the coins stolen from his residence in the 100 block of West Deerhorn Pass.
The theft occurred between Tuesday morning and Thursday around 5 p.m, according to information provided by Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights police spokesman.
The victim identified a potential suspect to police.
Four of the stolen coins were in individual cases with serial numbers. The victim also reported five or six Morgan silver dollars taken.
The total value of the missing coins exceeds $7,000.
The incident continues to be investigated, and anyone with information about the coins or the theft should contact Harker Heights police at 254-953-5400.
