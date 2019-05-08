A Killeen man was booked into the Bell County Jail this week after Heights police arrested him on suspicion of burglary on Sunday, an official said.
Chaz Nicholas Dumas, 28, was listed in jail records as of Wednesday morning with bonds totaling $110,000 on three charges: burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, a first-degree felony; and two counts of burglary of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor.
Heights police responded to a burglary in progress call on Sunday at approximately 3:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lancelot Drive.
One caller reported to 911 than a homeowner was arguing with a suspected burglar while another person said they thought they heard gunshots, said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer, in a news release on Monday.
Officers arriving on scene saw the homeowner running down the street chasing a man, who was able to get away, he said.
Police located a man matching the description given by the homeowner, Miller said. The man, who police said had entered another residence and a vehicle, was taken into custody.
Miller said the burglary might be connected with others in the area.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
