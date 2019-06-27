Thursday’s lockdown at Harker Heights High School was caused by an incident nearby, according to police.
At 11:52 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Drawbridge Drive with reports of man “threatened harm of life to himself.”
The incident happened about a half-mile from the school.
“Police secured (the) area, notified Killeen Independent School District police, sometime later the man surrendered to police,” Lt. Stephen Miller, of Harker Heights Police Department said in an email to the Herald on Thursday afternoon.
The unidentified man was taken to medical facility for mental health evaluation and treatment, police said.
