A Harker Heights man is facing two felony charges and was in the Bell County Jail on $500,000 in bonds Thursday after police said he led them on a chase in a car and then on foot after the car crashed.
Domien Zerone Fulton, 32, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Wednesday on two charges: evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; and felon in possession of a firearm, a second degree felony, according to jail records.
A Killeen police officer on June 30 attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding.
“Instead of stopping, the driver…took off and fled,” the arrest affidavit states. Police pursued and the officer observed the driver throw a metal object out of the vehicle.
“I continued to pursue the white sedan with lights and siren activated,” the officer said in the affidavit. “The driver fled at excessive rates of speed and lost control of his vehicle and struck a telephone pole.”
The officer approached the vehicle to put the driver under arrest and found him to be “searching for something within the vehicle,” police said. The man, later identified as Fulton, ignored the officer’s commands so the officer removed him from the vehicle and attempted to place him under arrest.
“The suspect actively resisted arrest and actively fought,” according to the affidavit. The officer was injured in the scuffle but managed to place Fulton under arrest.
As the officer was walking back to his patrol vehicle, “the suspect looked back at me and took off running and fled on foot.” The officer managed to knock him down, and “even handcuffed, the suspect continued to fight and resist.”
Officers later went back to the yard into which the metal object had been thrown and recovered a loaded .38 caliber handgun. Fulton was discovered to be on parole.
Also arraigned, on unrelated charges, were:
Jonathon Allen Hampton, 21, on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Hampton was given a $100,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Renato Prazina, 26, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prazina was given a $70,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Melvin Lee Pikes Jr., 29, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Pikes was given a $30,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Roychelle Leanna Martin, 23, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Martin was given a $50,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
