A 42-year-old Harker Heights man has been charged with arson after a trailer was allegedly set ablaze Tuesday in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
According to a news release from the Heights Fire Marshal’s Office, Lewis Hall Jr. was arrested Friday on a charge of setting a woman’s trailer on fire around 2:08 p.m. Tuesday.
Fire officials said police responded to a call at the scene in reference to a man spreading gasoline in the area of his home. Upon arrival, a female witness said Hall spread gasoline on a packed trailer full of her belongings at lit it on fire.
After an investigation, fire officials decided to pursue an arson charge against Hall.
Hall is currently being held in the Bell County Jail on $100,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.