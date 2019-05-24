BELTON — The man who shot and killed two store employees in March 2018 admitted Thursday he was guilty of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Theodore Dwayne Sims, 48, of Harker Heights, was found guilty by Bell County 426th District Court Judge Fancy Jezek of the murders of two Temple O’Reilly Auto Parts employees — Robert Joseph Pellerin III, 35, and Cody Glenn Cornell, 25.
Sims submitted written judicial confessions to both the murder and aggravated assault charges.
He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because of an incident that happened March 14, 2018, at the Belton NAPA Auto Parts Store. After the store’s closing hour at 8 p.m., Sims threatened two men with a shotgun. The men were able to escape Sims, ran away and called 911, an arrest affidavit said.
Sims previously worked at both auto parts stores.
Pellerin and Cornell were killed later that night at the Temple store and were found by Temple Police officers while doing a welfare check.
Both men were dead inside, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said. Pellerin was shot twice in the head and Cornell was shot once, also in the head, autopsy results showed.
Sims entered the courtroom in a gray polo-type shirt with a black collar and black pants and was clean-shaven.
Jezek instructed Sims on the sentences he would face for admitting to the charges, and each time Sims waived his right of appeal and jury trials. Then Jezek delivered her sentence, saying she would follow the plea bargain agreement reached by both families, Sims and the Bell County District Attorney’s office. The room was quiet as Jezek said Sims would go to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he would serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Sims received credit for the time he served from March 15, 2018, to current day.
Impact statements
About 20 members of both families, as well as others, sat in the courtroom to hear Sims’ fate. One-by-one, several individuals got up to give victim impact statements after the trial concluded.
Leveling his piercing eyes at Sims, Pellerin’s father, also named Robert Pellerin, stood at a small podium.
“It’s our turn to inflict pain on you now,” Robert’s father said, adding he wanted Sims to suffer like they will.
“I will always have a question in my mind. Why? Only you can answer that,” Robert Pellerin said. “I want to burn your face in my memory for all eternity.”
Cornell’s wife, Shelby, said she and Cody planned to grow old together. She told Sims that Cody was an amazing dad who loved Lincoln, their son, with all of his heart.
“Love conquers all,” Shelby Pellerin said. “There is more love than hate in this world. It gives me hope. I hope it give you hope, too.”
Cody and his twin brother, Cameron, were born premature and not expected to live — but both did because they fought “tooth and nail,” Cody’s grandfather, Donald Pope, said. He mentioned how Cody, Shelby and Lincoln formed the “perfect trifecta.”
Shelby and Cody had known each other since third grade, and Cody had loved her ever since then, Pope said.
‘You took my son’s life’
Crying through his words, but still clearly understood, was Cody’s father, Ronald Cornell.
“You took my son’s life and you didn’t have to,” the father told Sims, adding that taking Cody’s life set everyone’s life in a new direction.
“Our grandson will grow up with nothing but what we tell him or the pictures we show him,” Ronald Cornell said. His father said his son is with God now, and he takes comfort in that.
Cody’s father chooses to be who his son wanted him to be, he said.
“You will take no more from us. You don’t even remain a thought in my mind,” Ronald Cornell said. “I hope you can find God in your life so no more senseless tragedies will take place.”
Sims seemed to listen intently to each statement, but the expression on his face couldn’t be seen.
As the impact statements concluded and the jailers prepared to take Sims from the room, Sims never looked back. However, one of his attorneys, Mark Hendrickson, put an arm around his shoulders and rubbed his back.
Hendrickson and Alex Calhoun had no statements to the Telegram since they are regional public defenders, Calhoun said.
Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns represented Bell County.
“Tonight, the families of Robert Pellerin III and Cody Cornell can have a measure of rest knowing that their killer will spend the rest of his life in prison,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said in a statement after Sims’ trial concluded.
“He has waived appeal and is awaiting transfer to the Texas penitentiary,” Garza said. “We appreciate all the work by the Temple Police Department, the Belton Police Department, the Harker Heights Police Department, the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Marshals.”
