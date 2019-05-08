A Harker Heights man was sentenced on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court on an injury to a child charge after police said he hit a child repeatedly, leaving marks on his body.
Parrish James Hill, 26, was in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday morning with no bond on the third-degree felony charge, and bonds totaling $10,000 on two remaining Class A misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint and interference with an emergency call, according to jail records.
Hill was sentenced to a year in state jail on the felony charge of injury to a child, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday.
Heights police on May 30, 2018, spoke with three people reporting injuries to a 3-year-old boy that had been sustained at a residence in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to the arrest affidavit.
A woman said the child was left in Hill’s care the day before and when she went to pick up the child “she observed red marks on (the boy’s) shoulders,” police said. A counselor with the Department of Family and Protective Services interviewed the boy, who stated and showed that Hill had struck him in the arm, face and behind.
A Heights detective said in the affidavit that a photo of the boy showed “dark red marks on both...shoulders and bruises on (his) cheek, torso and legs.”
