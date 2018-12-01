A Harker Heights man pleaded guilty last week in the 27th Judicial District Court on a second-degree felony child sex assault case, according to court officials.
Primitivo Maldonado-Guzman, 52, pleaded guilty on Thursday to “indecency with a child sexual contact,” said Bell County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell. His sentencing is set for Jan. 15, 2019, she said.
Maldonado-Guzman was charged in January with assaulting a 14-year-old victim at her Harker Heights residence in late November 2017, according to the arrest affidavit.
Maldonado-Guzman is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond as of Saturday.
