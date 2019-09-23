Kenneth Derek Kimbrel

Kenneth Derek Kimbrel

A Bell County judge on Friday sentenced a Harker Heights man who shot toward a Killeen home  as part of a gang initiation earlier this year.

Kenneth Derek Kimbrel, 19, “was sentenced to 5 years in prison,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.