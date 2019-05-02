A Harker Heights man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in a Bell County district courtroom on a felony charge this week, while three related misdemeanor charges are waiting to be heard in county court.
Travis Dean Sheppard, 39, was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation on his felony case of obstruction or retaliation. His three misdemeanor charges of terroristic threat against a family member have been reset for plea hearings in county court on June 28, said Assistant County Attorney Richard Lazott.
The Texas Rangers investigated the case that originated on June 9, 2018, in Harker Heights, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The Harker Heights Police Department relayed a message to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department to be on the lookout for a specific vehicle containing a person who may have made a threat against his ex-wife, her new boyfriend, and a judge,” police said.
A report was made to the Heights police department after Sheppard allegedly expressed “frustration” with the three individuals and stated that “he was going back to Brazos County...(that) he had given up and was going to kill them all,” according to the affidavit.
The person who made the police report said he observed Sheppard load a rifle into his black Ford Explorer and drive off with two friends.
Bell County deputies made a traffic stop and detained Sheppard, who they said appeared to have been drinking alcohol. Deputies found the rifle, a handgun and a backpack filled with ammunition and rifle magazines, police said.
A Texas Ranger contacted the associate family court judge in Brazos County who confirmed that she oversaw a custody hearing involving Sheppard and his ex-wife on May 14, 2018.
