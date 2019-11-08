Joseph Blas

Joseph Manuel Blas

BELTON — A Harker Heights man who admitted to murdering a 35-year-old man last year was sentenced to a half-century in prison after a judge heard testimony on Friday, which was a continuation of a sentencing hearing that started on Sept. 24.

Judge Fancy Jezek sentenced Joseph Manuel Blas, 27, to 50 years in prison, with credit for more than 500 days already served, for the murder of Thomas “T.J.” West III on March 10, 2018.

