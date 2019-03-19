BELTON — A Harker Heights man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to two felony charges dating to 2017 and 2018 in Killeen and was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Arismendy Adams-Aracena, 27, was sentenced to five years in prison on each of his felony charges, said his defense attorney, Steve Lee. He was sentenced to five years on a charge of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle and five years on a charge of deadly conduct, discharging firearm.
The sentences will run concurrently, Lee said.
On Nov. 23, 2017, a Killeen police officer conducted a traffic stop on a BMW that was “driving at a high rate of speed,” according to the arrest affidavit. The driver identified himself as Adams-Aracena but refused to provide his license or insurance to the officer, and told the officer he was leaving “to go get some food.”
Police said he proceeded to speed through the area, traveling more than 90 miles per hour and running several red lights. More officers joined the pursuit and the vehicle eventually was stopped, according to the arrest affidavit.
In an unrelated incident, officers on Jan. 20, 2018, responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of McCreary Avenue in Killeen, where they met two witnesses who said Adams-Aracena had fired rounds at their house while driving down the street, according to the arrest affidavit.
The witnesses told police that the incident happened after a family dispute.
Officers at the scene found a bullet hole in the house and casings in the street, according to the affidavit.
Heights and Killeen officers went to Adams-Aracena’s house in Heights, where they located Adams-Aracena driving the vehicle described by witnesses.
“The suspect was detained and an UZI submachine gun was located in the suspect’s vehicle along with numerous casings from fired rounds,” police said.
