A Harker Heights man was sentenced on this week in the 27th Judicial District Court on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a family member after a 2017 shooting, a court official said.
Keith Davis Anderson, 42, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the second-degree felony charge, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Heights police responded to a shots fired call at 1:55 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2017, to the 1400 block of Loblolly Drive, according to Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer, in a previous news release.
Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman identified the man who shot her after an argument at the residence. She had to undergo surgery for her injuries, Miller said, previously.
