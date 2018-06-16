Harker Heights police confirmed Saturday that a man was found lying face up, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg Friday evening in the 300 block of Illinois Drive.
Police initiated emergency care until EMS arrived and transported the man to Scott & White hospital, where he is being treated for his wound.
The victim said he was returning to his home from shopping, according to police, when he was shot in the leg by an unidentified person in his residence.
Suspects are currently being investigated.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Heights police at 254-953-5400 to contact the Criminal Investigation Division.
Anyone having information on this incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com.
All information given is anonymous and confidential, and if a tip leads to an arrest of the person who committed the crime, there could be a reward for $1,000 in cash.
