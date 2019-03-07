A Harker Heights man was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he assaulted a woman and two of her children.
Michael Bernard Smith Jr., 33, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Thursday afternoon. His bond was set at $50,000.
Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Harker Heights police encountered the victims in the 1700 block of Indian Trail, who reported they were assaulted, according to an arrest affidavit.
Smith had reportedly been drinking when he began to argue with the woman. He then threw her in between a wall and door and choked her nearly to the point of passing out, the affidavit reads.
The woman’s children tried to come to her aid, according to the affidavit, but were allegedly punched and slapped by Smith. Police noticed marks on the faces of the children.
The three victims received a strangulation exam once they arrived at a doctor’s office, where several wounds were noted, according to the affidavit.
