The $140,000 “drug tire” that set social media ablaze was found by Harker Heights police after a call of roadside debris, according to Heights police spokesman Lt. Stephen Miller.
In a Facebook post Friday, Heights police said they were asking for information about $140,000 worth of “dope” found in a spare tire.
On Monday, Miller clarified the tire had been found in the 600 block of Indian Trail filled with seven 5-pound bricks of marijuana.
“The dollar amount figured is the state average of 8 dollars a gram,” Miller said.
No suspects and no leads have been identified, Miller said.
The department’s original post has been shared on Facebook nearly 1,800 times since it was originally posted at 3:35 p.m. Friday.
In the joking post, the department offered the tire’s owner to claim the piece of debris — after answering a few questions.
“Did you lose a $140,010 spare tire? If you did...come on down to claim it at 402 Indian Trail!” the post read. “We will gladly return your $10 spare tire, but we do have one or two teeny tiny questions about the $140,000 worth of dope (7 bricks to be exact) inside the tire.”
