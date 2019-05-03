An 18-year-old Killeen man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he fired shots in Harker Heights.
The man, who is unnamed until his arraignment goes through, was taken into custody in the 3800 block of Dewitt Drive, in Killeen, accused of deadly conduct.
Heights police say they found two bullet holes in two vehicles and one through a residence’s window during a call Thursday morning in the 600 block of Mustang Trail.
“The investigation further revealed the identity of the suspect and his location where officers arrested him,” said Lt. Stephen Miller in a news release.
Anyone having information about this incident is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
